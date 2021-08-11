EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules
Financial Highlights
Operational Highlights
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, August 11, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences, a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today reported its results for the first half of 2021. Kuros accelerated its product sales by 279% compared to the same period last year. In addition, it received CHF 5.5 million in milestone payments from Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.
Key developments in H1 2021
Commercial highlights:
Clinical highlights:
Financial position
Outlook
Kuros believes it is well placed to grow its revenues and expects product sales for the full year 2021 to be well above CHF 8.0 million. Cash inflow from collaborations for the full year are expected to be up to CHF 12.0 million.
The first arm of the Phase II study of Fibrin-PTH is expected to be enrolled in the second half of 2021. The full 50 patients are expected to be enrolled in Q1 2022.
The half year report is available via the following link:
https://kurosbio.com/resources/kuros-interim-results-2021
For further information, please contact:
About MagnetOs
US indications statement
EU indications statement
About Kuros Biosciences AG
Forward Looking Statements
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kuros Biosciences AG
|Wagistrasse 25
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 733 4747
|Fax:
|+41 44 733 4740
|E-mail:
|info@kurosbio.com
|Internet:
|www.kurosbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325814116
|Valor:
|32581411
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1225483
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
1225483 11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST