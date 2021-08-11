- (PLX AI) - Leoni continues recovery: Consolidated sales well above the previous year's weak figures due to Covid-19 with increases of 47 percent in the first half and 92 percent in the second quarter.
- • Significantly higher EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs; profit of € 87 million after six months (previous year: negative € 112 million) and € 48 million in the second quarter (previous year: negative € 96 million)
- • Free cash flow of negative € 110 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: negative € 244 million), particularly due to sales and copper price-driven increase in working capital; improvement to negative € 10 million in the second quarter, largely due to better earnings and expansion of factoring volumes
- • Supply bottlenecks of critical components and materials and production disruptions among carmakers due to shortage of semiconductors weighed on the first half; further bottlenecks in global supply chains expected in the second half
- • VALUE 21 update: annual gross cost savings potential of more than € 650 million from 2022 achieved as of 30 June 2021
- • Sales and earnings outlook raised following uptrend in the first half: a significant year-on-year sales increase to at least € 5 billion and a significant improvement compared to the previous year in EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs to at least € 100 million now expected for 2021
