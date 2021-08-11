- (PLX AI) - Stillfront Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 477 million vs. estimate SEK 330 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 149 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|5,570
|5,645
|07:39
|5,630
|5,660
|07:19
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Stillfront Q2 Revenue SEK 1,382 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,432 Million
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 477 million vs. estimate SEK 330 million.• Q2 net income SEK 149 million
► Artikel lesen
|02.07.
|Stillfront Falls 3% after Carnegie Downgrade
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront falls 3% at the open after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy. • Price target cut to SEK 85 from SEK 110• The company is likely to post another organic growth decline in Q3...
► Artikel lesen
|26.05.
|Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Stillfront Group to the Main Market
|Stockholm, May 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Stillfront Group AB's shares (short name SF) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer...
► Artikel lesen
|25.05.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Stillfront Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (97/21)
|On request of Stillfront Group AB (publ), company registration number
556721-3078, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the shares to trading with effect
from May 26, 2021. The shares are currently traded...
► Artikel lesen
|25.05.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (237/21)
|At the request of Stillfront Group AB (publ), the trading in the company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from May 26,
2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm....
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|STILLFRONT GROUP AB
|5,750
|-2,38 %