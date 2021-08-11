Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - mit CLX und LPT gegen die Geißeln der Menschheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1DR ISIN: BE0974264930 Ticker-Symbol: FO4N 
Frankfurt
10.08.21
08:04 Uhr
46,480 Euro
+0,080
+0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,13046,35007:48
45,90046,40007:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2021 | 07:17
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ageas announces new share buy-back programme


Ageas announces new share buy-back programme

Ageas announces the decision of the Board of Directors to initiate a new share buy-back programme of its outstanding common stock for an amount of EUR 150 million. This follows the shareholders' authorisation granted in May 2021. The share buy-back programme will start on 1 September 2021 and will run up to 29 July 2022.

This programme, which is in line with the Group's financial targets under the Connect21 strategy, will be implemented in accordance with industry best practices and in compliance with the applicable buy-back rules and regulations. To this end, Ageas will mandate an independent broker to execute the programme through open market purchases on its behalf on Euronext Brussels.

The bought back shares will be held as treasury shares. Ageas intends to propose to its shareholders their cancellation, excluding the shares needed to cover share-plans granted to senior management. The share buy-back will not affect the solvency position of the insurance operations.

Ageas will keep the market fully informed of the progress of the transaction in line with applicable regulations.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c1620f84-2cc4-4ba7-bbdd-8969b3a1c8b6)

AGEAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.