- (PLX AI) - Vestas Q2 revenue EUR 3,536 million vs. estimate EUR 3,703 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 2.9% vs. estimate 4.6%
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 101 million vs. estimate EUR 170 million
- • Outlook FY revenue cut to EUR 15,500-16,500 million from EUR 16,000-17,000 million before
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin cut to 5-7% from 6-8% before
- • Vestas Wind turbine order intake of 5.3 GW
- • The value of the wind turbine order backlog was EUR 21.2bn as at 30 June 2021
- • In addition to the wind turbine order backlog, at the end of June 2021, Vestas had service agreements with expected contractual future revenue of EUR 26.9bn
