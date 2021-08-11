

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper reported that its adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2021 declined to 580 million euros from 691 million euros, reflecting a price- and volume driven increase in provisions for carbon allowances relative to the prior-year period.



The company reported first-half adjusted net income of 485 million euros was about 42 million euro below the prior year figure. The lower percentage decline compared with adjusted EBIT was principally due to the improvement in economic interest expense, which benefited from the remeasurement of provisions in response to higher interest rates.



The company affirmed its annual outlook, which was adjusted upward after the first quarter. For the 2021 financial year the company expects adjusted EBIT of 800 million euros to 1.05 billion euros and adjusted net income of 650 million euros to 850 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNIPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de