Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (OTCQB: XIGEMF) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol XIGEMF.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares, and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem. "We believe that trading on the OTCQB® can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets as we continue to execute against our strategy of building, acquiring and providing technologies for the ever-emerging remote economy."

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XIGM", and through the Deutsche Börse Group under the symbol "2C1". Investors may find information and trading statistics on Xigem at: www.otcmarkets.com, https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de, https://www.tradegate.de, and https://thecse.com.

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading software-as-a-service technology platform for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the Company's patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

