

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Car insurance provider Admiral Group Plc. (ADM.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax from continuing operations was 482.2 million pounds, up 76 percent from 274.4 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share from continuing operations were 132.9 pence, up from 79.7 pence last year.



Group turnover grew 9 percent to 1.75 billion pounds from last year's 1.60 billion pounds. Net revenue climbed 30 percent to 0.79 billion pounds from 0.61 billion pounds a year ago.



Group customers were 8.02 million, up 12 percent from 7.17 million a year ago.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 115.0 pence, comprising a normal dividend of 87.9 pence per share and a special dividend of 27.1 pence per share. This is 63% higher than the 2020 interim dividend of 70.5 pence per share.



The Board has also declared a further special dividend of 46.0 pence per share reflecting the first payment of the phased return to shareholders of the proceeds from the sale of the Penguin Portals comparison businesses.



This brings the total interim dividend to 161.0 pence, made up of a normal dividend of 87.9 pence per share and a total special dividend of 73.1 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADMIRAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de