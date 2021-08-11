

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group (PHNX.L) reported a loss for the first-half period ended June 30, 2021, reflecting lower revenues.



Net loss for the period was £667 million or 73.3p per share compared to a profit of 486 million or 68.5p per share earned a year ago.



First-half operating profit was £527 million compared to £361 million in the prior year period.



Total revenue, net of reinsurance payable, declined to £2.10 billion from £2.48 billion generated in the same period of last year.



Assets under administration was £304 billion as at 30 June 2021 versus £338 billion as on 31 December 2020, due to the planned disposals of the Wrap SIPP, Onshore Bond and TIP products to abrdn plc and of Ark Life.



Strong cash generation of £872 million in H1 2021 has more than doubled reflecting the scale of the enlarged Group. Further, the company noted that it is on track deliver at top end of £1.5 billion-to-£1.6 billion target range for FY 2021.



Phoenix Group CEO, Andy Briggs said, 'Phoenix has made further strong progress against our stated priorities of cash, resilience and growth. Our cash generation doubled to £872 million, we maintained a highly resilient balance sheet and we delivered 15% growth in new business long-term cash generation to £412 million...'



