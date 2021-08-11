DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 10/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 27.9055 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4460703 CODE: PRUK ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 119677 EQS News ID: 1225521 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)