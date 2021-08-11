DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 10/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3244.3004 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6319771 CODE: PR1J ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 119674 EQS News ID: 1225518 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 11, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)