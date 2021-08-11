

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.9 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent rise.



Prices of non-food products grew 7.64 percent and those of food products rose by 2.33 percent in July. Services cost increased by 2.74 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.97 percent in July.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP increased 3.8 percent yearly in July and rose 0.46 percent a month ago.



