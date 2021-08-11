Immunetune, a preclinical-stage biotech developing next-generation DNA vaccines against cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Sijme Zeilemaker as Chief Executive Officer. With his experience in several oncology biotech companies ranging from preclinical to Phase II clinical development and skillset in business development and investor relations, he will be responsible for bringing Immunetune into the next phase of the company.

"It is great to be joining a biotech working on truly differentiated technologies to bring a potentially best-in-class program into the clinic. Having seen the forefront of innovation in immuno-oncology the last few years, Immunetune has the right approach and results to make a difference. Gerben and his team have done an impressive amount of work and it is such an exciting phase to be joining them," stated Sijme Zeilemaker.

"We are thrilled bringing Sijme on board to strengthen our team at this pivotal point in time. With his experience with both big pharma partners and international life science investors, he knows exactly what data and technologies they will be looking for," says Gerben Zondag, founder of Immunetune, who will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer. "With the rest of the management team in place, we are confident to move our company and programs forward into the clinic."

Sijme Zeilemaker is joining Immunetune having previously acted as Chief Operating Officer, Director Business Development and Head of Investor Relations at Immunicum AB, a clinical-stage biotech developing cell therapies against cancer, publicly listed at the Nasdaq Stockholm. He joined Immunicum in 2017 as part of a small team and supported the growth of the company through a collaboration with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, three financing rounds, and the merger with DCprime. Before Immunicum, Sijme was Director Business Development at InteRNA Technologies, and held business development roles at to-BBB technologies and 2-BBB Medicines, transitioning these companies from preclinical to clinical-stage.

About Immunetune

Immunetune is a preclinical-stage biotech developing next-generation DNA vaccines against cancer and infectious diseases. Its proprietary set of technologies allow the rapid, cell-free generation of personalized cancer vaccines encoding multiple (neo-)antigens in linear synthetic DNA with improved immunogenicity through its unique PyroVant adjuvant. Its lead cancer vaccine has achieved preclinical Proof of Concept in animal studies and is finalizing its preclinical package with the aim to initiate clinical studies in 2022. Immunetune's pipeline further consists of infectious disease vaccines, including a pan-corona DNA vaccine, targeting conserved proteins across multiple strains of coronaviruses for global pandemic readiness, currently in preclinical testing.

