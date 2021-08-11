BDA's GDP grows by 41.3 percent

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The second press conference of the Beijing E-Town Release took place on July 22 to announce the economic operation of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area (BDA) in the first half of the year.

In the first half of the year, the BDA achieved a regional GDP of 125.22 billion yuan ($19.32 billion), a year-on-year increase of 41.3 percent, among the highest in Beijing.

The BDA's total industrial output value was 282.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.9 percent.

Meanwhile, industrial profits are increasing rapidly. From January to May, the profits of industries above designated size reached 55.6 billion yuan, a 2.3-fold year-on-year increase.

The operating income margin was 13.9 percent, an increase of 2.2 percentage points compared with the same period in 2019.

According to the BDA, the economic operation presents six characteristics: accelerated formation of high-precision industrial clusters, continuous deepening of innovation power, overall improvement of corporate efficiency, continuous expansion of opening up, accelerated green development, and continuous optimization of the business environment.

On the same day, the BDA also released a list of corporate innovation and a list of growth target investments.

The list of corporate innovation focuses on releasing the needs of innovation achievements transformation, technical cooperation and project docking of enterprises to help them find partners.

The content of the list covers 13 innovative technology products of seven key enterprises in the four leading industries.

At the press conference, the BDA Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd. Beijing introduced exclusive financial services for science and technology enterprises as well as for small and micro enterprises.

In addition, Toyota Sinohytec Fuel Cell Co., Ltd., Trunk.tech, Beijing SinoCellTech Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Botsing Technology Co., Ltd. and other companies released their own innovation results.

