DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 10/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 286.1872 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9386584 CODE: CEU ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 119706 EQS News ID: 1225569 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)