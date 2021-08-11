DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK DEALING DATE: 10/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 208.8056 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 181365 CODE: CU1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 119680 EQS News ID: 1225543 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

