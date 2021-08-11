

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose in cautious trade on Wednesday as an upbeat earnings season reinforced investor optimism about the region's economic recovery.



As Fed officials talk up the prospects of unwinding some of the fiscal stimulus, investors awaited U.S. consumer inflation data later in the day for additional clues on the outlook for monetary policy.



Economists currently expect consumer prices to climb by 0.5 percent in July after advancing by 0.9 percent in June. The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to slow to 5.3 percent from 5.4 percent.



A high reading could influence the Fed's timeline to taper monetary stimulus, though the next Fed meeting is not scheduled until September.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,834 after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Vivendi shares rose over 1 percent. The media conglomerate said that it has sold 7.1 percent of Universal Music's share capital for USD 2.8 billion.



