DFDS A/S: DFDS: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT VOLUMES CONTINUED GROWING IN JULY

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 25/2021

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in July 2021 were 3.3% above 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.8 ppt to 1.5%.

The volumes transported in July 2021 by the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Mediterranean business units were well above July 2020 supported by investments in new and more efficient capacity. Freight capacity in this part of the route network was to a large extent re-established in July 2020 following the lockdowns in Q2 2020. Volumes for these business units were also above 2019.

Channel volumes were below 2020, adjusted for the Dunkirk-Rosslare route opened at the beginning of 2021. This follows an overall market decrease and reintroduction of capacity that was taken out of the market by a ferry operator in 2020.

Ferry - passenger: The total number of passengers in July 2021 was 50.7% below 2020 reflecting the continued tight travel restrictions as well as a temporary easing of restrictions in July 2020. Baltic Sea's passenger volumes continued to be above 2020.

DFDS ferryvolumes July LTM* Freight 2020 2021 Change 2019-20 2020-21 Change Lane metres, '000 3,503 3,618 3.3% 39,439 43,861 11.2% Passenger 2020 2021 Change 2019-20 2020-21 Change Passengers, '000 239 118 -50.7% 3,259 835 -74.4% *Last twelve months

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network.

DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network.

The August volume report is expected to be published on 13 September 2021.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment