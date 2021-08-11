

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) said it experienced robust growth in many of the company's target markets in the first half of 2021. Heavy-duty truck engine unit sales (excluding gasoline-powered and electric-powered vehicles) grew by 33.3%. Off-road unit sales grew by 60.7% during the period.



First-half net profit attributable to equity holders declined to RMB 253.7 million from RMB 305.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share was RMB 6.21 compared to RMB 7.48.



First-half revenue increased by 26.8% to RMB 12.6 billion from RMB 10.0 billion, a year ago.



