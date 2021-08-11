Tencent Cloud named in Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, an internationally leading research and advisory company, has recently officially published its Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services report, in which Tencent Cloud is once again included as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant Research (*1). Regarding the Ability to Execute, Tencent's placement is higher compared to last year.

In terms of IaaS cloud infrastructure global deployment, Tencent Cloud now operates in 27 regions and 67 availability zones worldwide. Tencent Cloud has set up data centers internationally in countries such as South Korea, Japan, India, Singapore, the United States, Germany, Russia, Canada and Thailand. Globally, Tencent Cloud is now the fastest growing cloud provider as regards its presence outside of China. It's also one of the cloud services that cover most regions globally. In addition, Tencent Cloud CDN has over 2,800 CDN nodes across more than 70 countries and regions, offering a combined bandwidth of over 200 Tbps.

Tencent Cloud has also created an integrated and easy-to-use PaaS product ecosystem, which includes database, real-time communication, artificial intelligence and container, receiving high recognition from millions of developers. TDSQL, an enterprise-level distributed database solution developed by Tencent Cloud that serves thousands of clients from governments and enterprises internationally. Tencent was also included in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems last November (*2).

Tencent Cloud has reached 90% of the audio and video customers in China and provides complete video processing capabilities and various solutions in different areas, including pan-entertainment, education and e-commerce. As to artificial intelligence, Tencent is included in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services, becoming the only vendor with an HQ in China to be named in this report for two consecutive years (*3). In the cloud native sector, Tencent Cloud manages the largest container cluster among Chinese cloud providers, serving billions of users from different fields, such as gaming, WeChat and advertising.

According to Gartner, "A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct" (*4). We believe, as an industry benchmark, Magic Quadrant is one of the most authoritative research reports available worldwide, serving as an important reference for enterprise customers when it comes to product selection.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.