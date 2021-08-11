PlantX and Bloombox UK Announce Campaign to Celebrate the Release of Disney's Jungle Cruise

VANCOUVER, BC and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Bloomboxclub Limited ("Bloombox"), a UK-based e-commerce platform that sells and delivers indoor plants, has teamed up with The Walt Disney Company Limited ("Disney") (NYSE: DIS) in the UK for a campaign to promote Bloombox products and celebrate the release of Disney's new film, Jungle Cruise. Jungle Cruise is now showing in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access (subscription and additional fee required).

As part of the new co-branded campaign, Bloombox will promote the adventure-filled film, through the launch of a new Amazonian plant collection, including Jungle Cruise inspired terrariums, a social media campaign and a "Hunt for the Healing Tree" treasure hunt on the Bloombox website.

"Bloombox's collaboration with Disney is truly a momentous opportunity to celebrate plants and their integral role and impact across the film industry," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "We are beyond thrilled to have Disney's support in sharing the Bloombox exotic plant collection with our community."

Bloombox will also offer its wellness community access to a 10 percent discount on Bloombox's Amazonian plants including snaky trailing plants, exotic trees or Jungle Cruise inspired terrariums. Members will use the code "JUNGLE10" at checkout to receive the discount.

"We believe connecting with nature is invaluable for all ages," said Laura Dinnage, Bloombox Club CEO. "That's why we were so excited to get involved with Disney's campaign and introduce a new generation to plants! Our new Jungle Cruise inspired terrarium is the perfect activity for kids this summer, and we've got many more exotic plants, just launched at Bloombox Club UK."

The promotional period will run until August 31st, 2021 in the United Kingdom, and the promotional code can be accessed here.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand - but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Bloombox Club

Bloomboxclub Limited is a UK-based indoor plant and natural product shop and subscription company that brings indoors the great outdoors to boost its customers' health and well-being. Bloombox sources, curates, and tells the story of its indoor plants and superior natural products for the home and delivers them to its customers' doors. Bloombox has created an active community loyal to its brand by curating its products and educating its customers on the plants' genus and benefits.

About Disney's "Jungle Cruise"

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is available now in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

About Disney+ Premier Access

Premier Access provides an opportunity for consumers to watch newly released theatrical films on Disney+ for an additional one-time fee and an active Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can get Premier Access for a one-time fee per movie paid directly on disneyplus.com or on supported platforms. Once Premier Access has been unlocked, subscribers can enjoy a cinematic experience at home through the Disney+ app on a wide range of mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. "Jungle Cruise" will be available to all Disney+ subscribers at a later date at no extra cost.

