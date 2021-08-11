Winners, Inc.: Former 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion Jim Leyritz To Appear on 'Krush House' and 'Krush House Legends' Video Podcasts This Friday, July 13th 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz is joining the "Krush House" crew and will be interviewed by company CEO Wayne Allyn Root during "Krush House Legends" this Friday to chat about his predictions for this current baseball season, his life, all things baseball and sports gambling.

"Now that we're past the Olympics and gearing up for the kickoff of football season and the pennant race in baseball so much is about to start happening on the field," said Jim Leyritz. "Looking forward to my interview with Krush House talking all kinds of sports with the guys," he said.

James Joseph Leyritz ("Leyritz") is a former professional baseball catcher and infielder. During his 11 year professional career, Leyritz played for the New York Yankees, Anaheim Angels, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers. During his career, Leyritz was a Member of the New York Yankees World Series Champions for the 1996 and 1999 season. Leyritz is known as one of the best postseason hitters in baseball history during the decade. After his playing time ended, Leyritzworked as a pitching coach for the Newark Bears, advisor to the New York Yankees, radio show co-host for MLB Radio, Fox, Los Angeles Angels Radio and SB Nation Radio.

Currently, Leyritz can be heard on Catching Heat with Jim Leyritz on Storic Media, available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are found. For further information, please see https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/catching-heat-with-jim-leyritz/id1560911304.

Wayne Ally Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Our sports gambling podcast, Krush House brings our fans more than just insider gambling advice and interviews about gambling because we understand sports gamblers are also dedicated sports fans. That's why we bring so many sports legends on our podcast. It's an honor to add Jim Leyritz to our long list of legendary guests on Krush House."

"Krush House" airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com and is co-hosted by Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn and former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to Grand View Research, the global online gambling market size was valued at USD 53.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. For further information, please see https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-gambling-market.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey, able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made applications in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

About Jim Leyritz:

After a successful 11-year career in the Big Leagues, Jim Leyritz has channeled his passion and commitment for helping others into raising money and awareness for numerous charitable organizations. With a deep-rooted connection to New York, Jim is involved in a myriad of causes and particularly enjoys working with charities dedicated to helping children and at-risk youth.

About Storic Media Podcast Networks:

Launched in March of 2020, The Storic Media Podcast Network is a podcast production and advertising company within United Stations Media Networks. It offers a wide-range of podcast subjects including originals, narrative, crime, thriller, lifestyle, fan-casts, comedy, comedy-thriller, mystery, drama, music, and children's content.

For more information please visit Website | Instagram | YouTube | Press KIt

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug

Heather Krug PR & Marketing

heather@heatherkrug.com

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659215/Former-2X-New-York-Yankees-World-Series-Champion-Jim-Leyritz-To-Appear-on-Krush-House-and-Krush-HouseTM-Legends-Video-Podcasts-This-Friday-July-13th-2021