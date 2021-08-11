Cannabis-Infused Ice Cream Just One of the Latest Edible Entries to the Growing Cannabis Sector

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis edibles are easily the most popular items in the sector and companies in the space haven't slowed down offering new exciting products to market for consumers. The newest addition to the ever-growing space is a line of cannabis-infused vegan and dairy ice cream created by Boston-based ice cream brand Emack & Bolio and multi-state cannabis company MariMed. Of course, innovative cannabis edibles are nothing new, with everything from cannabis-infused chocolates, wines and even cooking oils popping up in stores. In order to hold onto their share of the market, companies like Hexo Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the cannabis 2.0 space. One company that stands to benefit from ongoing innovation in the space is Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:SIXWF), a nanotechnology company that has developed a system that allows cannabis companies to create high purity distillates for their products with less machinery, manpower and money.

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:SIXWF) is a nanotechnology company innovating in the cannabis extraction space through the development of its Affinity cannabis purification technology. The Affinity system uses the company's patent-pending Molecularly Imprinted Polymer (MIP) technology to take winterized and partially winterized crude cannabis oils and eliminate distillation and chromatography, while yielding high purity distillates and isolates. The Affinity System reduces sources of product loss, creates a higher value output product due to the higher purity of the product, reduces OPEX and space requirements, and allows for continuous operation through batch processing to achieve higher processing efficiency and volumes.

In July, Sixth Wave Innovations completed the initial Design for Manufacturing of its Affinity System and gave Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. (AESI) approval of the design and bill of materials and commissioned delivery of its first system. The system is expected to be ready for wet testing in late September and ready for shipment to Sixth Wave's proving laboratory in Maryland shortly thereafter. The Affinity System can be manufactured modularly, making it more flexible and cost-effective to modify in the future according to customer requirements prior to delivery.

On August 5, Sixth Wave Innovations finalized the commercial system design for the Affinity system and remains on schedule to deliver the first three Affinity Systems to Green Envy Extracts in Q4 2021. The company expects to take delivery orders from additional customers later this year, then accelerate its manufacturing capacity going into 2022.

"I'm excited that we have reached the last phase of testing before rolling out our first Affinity units to our commercial partner," said President and CEO of Sixth Wave Dr. Jonathan Gluckman. "All the data from our research and development work indicates that Affinity units can eliminate winterization and produce high-purity, full-spectrum distillates that consumers demand, both for recreational and medicinal purposes."

Cannabis 2.0 Expands Its Reach Through Innovation and Partnerships

Hexo Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO) is trying to achieve its goal of being in the top two positions in Canada through acquisitions. The company announced it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire all of 48North's issued and outstanding common shares in an all-share transaction valued at approximately $50 million. This will bring 48North's product portfolio under the Hexo umbrella, and strengthen the company's position and market penetration.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI) is also growing , with revenues up 51% quarter-over-quarter in Q3 2021 at $29.1 million and 31% YoY. In April, Organigram completed the acquisition of Edibles & Infusions Corp. (EIC) to bolster its cannabis 2.0 offerings. EIC, which was co-founded by AgraFlora Organics International Inc. and Cavalier Candies CEO James Fletcher, offers a purpose-built, highly-automated, 51,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Manitoba.

Canadian company Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) is an industry leader, and is taking its business around the world. The company announced on July 15 that it had delivered a single cannabis shipment worth approximately C$8 million. This constitutes one of the largest shipments the country has ever received, and is a major step toward advancing the company's mission in the international medical business.

Global cannabis titan Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) recently expanded its offerings in Canada with the launch of its medical cannabis edibles in THC and CBD-rich varieties in different forms including chocolates and soft chew gummies. Patients across Canada will not be able to purchase Tilray's edibles; a new addition to its highly comprehensive offerings including whole flower, oils, vapes, cannabis medicines, and even pre-rolls.

The first delivery of the Affinity system continues to approach for Sixth Wave. With testing estimated to be completed in the near future, updates will be highly anticipated.

To learn more about the Affinity system and Sixth Wave, click here .

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Sixth Wave Innovations

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

Source: Microsmallcap.com