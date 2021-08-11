

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JLL (JLL) announced an agreement to acquire Skyline AI, an artificial intelligence technology company. Skyline AI developed a platform for faster analysis of commercial real estate properties. JLL will incorporate Skyline AI technology and proprietary data into its products. The deal is anticipated to close shortly.



Skyline AI was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Guy Zipori, Amir Leitersdorf, Iri Amirav and Or Hiltch. It was backed by Sequoia Capital, JLL, TLV Partners, Nyca Partners, DWS group and others. It has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

