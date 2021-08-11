Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.08.2021
94 Leser
Growing IT Provider, Paragon Micro, To Collaborate with Cisco's Sports and Entertainment Practice

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Micro, a leading IT Provider of hardware, software, and solutions to businesses in every corner of the globe has experienced rapid growth in its UK operations. To continue its UK & European growth, it is collaborating with Cisco's Sports & Entertainment practice group.

Paragon Micro - Global IT Resource Provider

"As Paragon Micro's Sports and Entertainment arm continues to grow, we're making a number of important moves, but I can think of none more crucial than working with Cisco," said Paragon Micro UK & Europe Managing Director, Darren Brodrick. "As we expand across the UK & Europe, we look forward to offering Cisco's solutions to venues everywhere."

The relationship between Paragon Micro and Cisco in the Sports & Entertainment industry is driven by a mutual ambition to champion the role that smart venue technologies will play in driving exponential business growth.

"We're at the tip of the iceberg for Sports & Entertainment when you consider the role of technology. Player safety, IoT, wearables, and fan experience are just a few ways we will see experiences get better with tech. Collaborating with Cisco further enhances our ability to serve customers in this space. Their focus on digital transformation, gives us a competitive advantage, and enables us to expand into profitable, new areas," said Callum Rowland, Paragon Micro Head of Sports and Entertainment, UK & Europe.

About Paragon Micro, Inc.

Now in its second decade of success, perennial "Best Company to Work For" award recipient, Paragon Micro has cemented itself as a leader in the technology provider arena. Consistently impressive growth, industry accolades, and earned respect of industry peers - based on capabilities to change a company's success trajectory has Paragon Micro beaming with pride. Confident not content. Solving problems creatively and being easy to work with are key tenets of the Paragon Micro Experience. Even as methods evolve in response to new, complex technology challenges, Paragon Micro is always providing solutions that creatively meet a clients' specific needs.

For more information, please visit https://paragonmicro.co.uk/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74389/paragon_micro_logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
