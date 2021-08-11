OTAQ Plc: Exercise and Sale of Share Options, -2

DJ OTAQ Plc: Exercise and Sale of Share Options, Director/PDMR Shareholding, Total Voting Rights

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) OTAQ Plc: Exercise and Sale of Share Options, Director/PDMR Shareholding, Total Voting Rights 11-Aug-2021 / 15:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OTAQ plc ("OTAQ", or the "Company") Exercise and Sale of Share Options Director/PDMR Shareholding Total Voting Rights OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, announces that on 11 August 2021, Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") exercised share options over a total of 584,416 ordinary shares of 15 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). He also sold a total of 350,000 Ordinary Shares on the same day, retaining the balance of Ordinary Shares arising from the options exercise in his holding. The details of the transactions are as follows: i. Exercise of 584,416 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of nil pence per Ordinary Share. The exercise was in respect of EMI Share Options awarded under the Company's 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan in October 2020 and which vested on the date of grant; and ii. Sale of 350,000 of the vested Ordinary Shares at a price of 36 pence per share on 11 August 2021, subject to Admission (as defined below) on or about 17 August 2021 Following these transactions, Phil Newby, together with his wife, will have a beneficial holding of 756,682 Ordinary Shares which represents 2.41% of the issued share capital of the Company and continues to have share options over a maximum of 229,592 Ordinary Shares. The new Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares in issue. Applications have been made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Standard segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities respectively ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 8.00 am on 17 August 2021. Total Voting Rights Following Admission, the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 31,375,840 Ordinary Shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 31,375,840. The aforementioned figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Contacts: OTAQ PLC Via Walbrook Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper/Nick Rome 0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236 or 07796 794 663

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name a) Phil Newby 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a) Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name OTAQ plc b) LEI 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 15 pence each of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 Nature of the transaction b) Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the exercise of share options. Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) c) nil 584,416

d) Aggregated information

n/a

e) Date of the transaction

11 August 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name a) Phil Newby 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a) Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name OTAQ plc b) LEI 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 15 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares following exercise of share options. Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) c) 36p 350,000

d) Aggregated information

n/a

e) Date of the transaction 11 August 2021, subject to Admission on or about 17

August 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

