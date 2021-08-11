Neonode Reports Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today reported financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021:

Revenue of $1.7 million , an increase of 127% compared to the same period in the prior year.

, an increase of 127% compared to the same period in the prior year. Operating expenses of $3.3 million , an increase of 37.8% compared to the same period in the prior year.

, an increase of 37.8% compared to the same period in the prior year. Net loss of $1.7 million , or $0.14 per share, compared to $1.6 million , or $0.18 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

, or per share, compared to , or per share, for the same period in the prior year. Cash used by operations of $1.4 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

compared to for the same period in the prior year. Cash and accounts receivable of $7.8 million as of June 30, 2021 , compared to $12.2 million as of December 31, 2020 .

THE CEO'S COMMENTS

"During the second quarter we continued to execute on our strategies and build our business pipeline. As I have discussed over the past few quarters, our focus continues to be on contactless touch solutions for elevators and kiosks where our Touch Sensor Modules ("TSMs") can offer an intuitive and safer user experience. We expected that the first adopters of our TSM solutions would be in Asia and our first and second quarter sales confirmed our expectations. Over 70% of our TSM sales during the first six months this year is to Asian customers, who are using the TSMs for contactless touch applications for elevators and different types of kiosk applications. We also have numerous development and pilot projects underway for elevators plus an array of different public space kiosks, such as contactless touch systems in airport self check-in and retail self check-out kiosks, in Asia. Asian customers are leading the way but we continue to see increasing interest in our contactless touch technology and our TSM solutions from European and North American customers as well," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

"We also continued to invest in recruitment of talented and experienced people in sales, marketing, and engineering who will strengthen our team to help us create and capitalize on the growing market opportunities. This includes both contactless touch opportunities with elevator and kiosk customers and other opportunities for us to leverage our extensive IP portfolio and deep knowledge in touch, gesture sensing, and camera-based scene analysis where we also have a lot of interest from customers worldwide," concluded Dr. Forssell.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Net revenues increased 127% and 65% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively as compared to the same periods in 2020. The increase is related to both higher license revenues and higher revenues from TSM sales, partially offset by a decrease in non-recurring engineering revenues. License revenues in 2020 were depressed by the general COVID-19 driven economic slow-down. During the second half of 2020 our license revenues started to re-bound and this trend has continued during the first and second quarters of this year. The interest for contactless touch is the main driver for the increase in revenues from sales of our TSMs. As expected, our customers in Asia, mainly in Japan and South Korea, have been the first adopters of our contactless touch technology. Our TSM sales to date have primarily related to retrofit solutions for existing installations in the elevator and kiosk markets. New Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") product releases using our embedded TSMs typically have a longer time to market due to longer sales, product development and testing cycles, and therefore we expect this portion of our business to grow during the coming years.

Our combined total gross margin was 87% and 85% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and 84% and 92% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, gross margin related to product sales was 39% and 31%, respectively compared to a negative 9% and 34% the same periods in 2020. The reason for the decrease in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period 2020 is the inclusion of low-margin AirBar sales during the first three months of 2021. Our operating expenses increased 38% and 33% in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020. The increase in operating expenses is primarily due to our hiring of additional employees and external consultants as compared to the comparable periods in 2020 in which we experienced reduced employee working hours, as dictated by the Swedish governmental pandemic related support program and tighter control over other costs during the period we participated in the program.

Net loss attributable to Neonode of $1.7 million and $3.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $1.6 million and $2.6 million for the same periods in 2020 respectively. Cash used by operations was $1.4 million and $3.4 million for three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to $1.0 million and $1.9 million in the same periods of 2020. This was primarily the result of a higher net loss and increased inventory to secure our future deliveries.

Cash and accounts receivable totaled $7.8 million and working capital was $7.1 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $12.2 million and $10.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

