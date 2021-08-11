Traffic Management Market worth $61.9 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Traffic Management Market by Solution (Smart Signaling, Route Guidance and Route Optimization, Traffic Analytics, and Smart Surveillance), Hardware (Display Boards, Sensors, and Surveillance Cameras), Service, System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Traffic Management size to grow from USD 35.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 61.9 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The market include a high growth rate for the adoption of eco-friendly automobile technology and introduction of MaaS in the market. A growing need for operational efficiency, and recent government mandates also plays a major role for the high growth rate of the market. However, there are significant growth opportunities for Traffic Management vendors. Small firms and startups are also marking their presence in the Traffic Management Market by providing their offerings across the world. The Traffic management industry is gradually adopting advanced technologies which integrates and coordinates the flow of traffic in various regions for the ease of commuters, i.e., vehicles and pedestrians reduce environmental impact and increase the overall Traffic efficiency.

The Route Guidance and Route Optimization segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the Traffic Management Market by solution, the Route guidance and route optimization is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Traffic management solutions ensure that every traffic control center gets coupled to subsystems, such as traffic light systems and other detection devices, to establish a proper integration of traffic control systems. The hardware and software systems are in conformity with international standards. The application allows smooth monitoring and instantly replies to events.

Incident detection and location system are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By system, Incident detection and location system is expected to hold the largest market size. It detects, verifies, and resolves incidents quickly. Video analysis is a well-established technology in the traffic management system for traffic incident monitoring. The real-time camera images detect a variety of incidents; and thus, lives are saved. Video Incident Detection Systems (VIDS) consists of a network of cameras that automatically detect events and ensure appropriate responses. Traffic Management Systems assists in organizing, managing, and coordinating Traffic operations from a centralized information system.

Europe to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Traffic Management Market during the forecast period. The European market has diverse business needs. Enterprises in this region have the strong technical expertise and bigger IT budgets. There are many traffic management vendors in this region. Europe is the largest regional market in terms of revenue. The UK is the most developed economy, contributing significantly to the growth of the Traffic Management Market

Key Players:

The key and emerging market players in the Traffic Management Market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco) (US), SWARCO AG (SWARCO) (Austria), Siemens AG (Siemens) (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), KapschTrafficCom AG (KapschTrafficCom) (Austria), Thales Group (THALES) (France), Q-Free A.S.A. (Q-Free) (Norway), Planung Transport Verkehr Group (PTV Group) (Germany), FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) (US), Cubic Corporation (Cubic) (US), TomTom N.V. (TOMTOM) (Netherlands), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba) (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) (China), TransCore (TransCore) (US), Chevron Corporation (Chevron) (England), Oriux (Oriux) (US), Invarion Inc. (Invarion) (US), Waycare Technologies Ltd (Waycare) (US), NOTRAFFIC (NoTraffic) (Israel), INRIX, Inc. (INRIX) (England), Sensys Networks, Inc. (Sensys Networks) (US), BlueSignalInc (BlueSignal) (South Korea), Telegrad.o.o (Telegra Europe) (Croatia), Citilog (Citilog) (France), and Bercman Technologies AS (Bercman Technologies) (Estonia).

