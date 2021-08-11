Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.08.2021
Gelegenheit: Genau der richtige Zeitpunkt!?
WKN: A2PKSD ISIN: NO0010851603 
Frankfurt
11.08.21
09:16 Uhr
6,880 Euro
-0,010
-0,15 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2021 results webcast presentation

Oslo, 11 August 2021: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its second quarter 2021 results on Friday 20 August 2021.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast) at 09:00 CET on Friday 20 August 2021. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 08:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.comor contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors
Email: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: +44 7483 284 853


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
