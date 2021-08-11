- (PLX AI) - H+H International outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 360-400 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:28
|H+H International Q2 Organic Growth 39%
|(PLX AI) - H+H International outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 360-400 million.
► Artikel lesen
|17:28
|H+H Raises FY Guidance After Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
|(PLX AI) - H+H now sees revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies (organic growth) in the range 8% to 11% (previously 2% to 7%).• Now sees EBIT before special items...
► Artikel lesen
|17:22
|H+H International A/S: H1 2021 Interim Financial Report: solid demand across all markets led to strong organic growth and historical high earnings
|08:22
|H+H International A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
|Mo
|H+H International Likely to Raise Outlook, Analyst Says
|(PLX AI) - H+H International is likely to raise its full-year outlook when it reports earnings on Thursday, analysts at Danske said.• H+H is enjoying good market conditions for building materials, with...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S
|-
|-