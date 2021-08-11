

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announce that in December, he will bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world's democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy .



The virtual Summit will take place on December 9 and 10 to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action.



The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to make both individual and collective commitments to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.



Ahead of the first summit, the U.S. State Department is consulting with experts from government, multilateral organizations, philanthropies, civil society, and the private sector to solicit bold, practicable ideas around three key themes: Defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting corruption and advancing respect for human rights.



Following a year of consultation, coordination, and action, President Biden will then invite world leaders for a second, in-person Summit.



'Both Summits will bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector, serving as an opportunity for world leaders to listen to one another and to their citizens, share successes, drive international collaboration, and speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy so as to collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal,' the White House said in a statement.



