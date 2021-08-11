Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") --

Second Quarter 2021

Net income of $196.6 million , or $1.17 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $1.2 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $353.7 million

Global Ingredients business reported a record Q2 EBITDA of $221.7 million

Renewable diesel JV, DGD generated a record quarter, contributing $132.0 million of EBITDA to Darling

of EBITDA to Darling Darling repurchased approximately $76 million of common stock in the second quarter

of common stock in the second quarter Darling trailing twelve-month combined adjusted EBITDA surpasses $1 billion , first time in company history

, first time in company history DGD Norco, LA 400 million gallon renewable diesel project on track to be fully operational in middle of Q4 2021

400 million gallon renewable diesel project on track to be fully operational in middle of Q4 2021 DGD Port Arthur, TX 470 million gallon renewable diesel project expected completion now in first half of 2023

Darling reported net sales of $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2021, as compared with net sales of $848.7 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended July 3, 2021 was $196.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $65.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

"Our global ingredients business continues to perform at the highest levels producing a record adjusted EBITDA of approximately $222 million for the second quarter," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "We continue to see positive signs of strength in a recovering economy both here in North America and around the world which should provide for sustained demand for food, feed and fuel, empowering Darling to take advantage of our leadership position in the industry."

"Darling's 2021 first half financial performance was strong, as we generated a combined adjusted EBITDA of $638.5 million and with the continued strength of commodity pricing for our global ingredients business expected through the rest of 2021, and the 400 million gallon renewable diesel expansion of DGD Norco, LA starting up in the near term, we are once again increasing our combined adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 to approximately $1.275 billion," commented Stuewe.

Under Darling's current share repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased 1.14 million shares of common stock during the second quarter for a total of $75.7 million. Darling has approximately $124.3 million remaining under its current authorization.

For the six months ended July 3, 2021, Darling reported net sales of $2.25 billion, as compared with net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period of 2020. Net Income attributable to Darling for the first six months of 2021 was $348.3 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $150.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

As of July 3, 2021, Darling had $77.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $902.1 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of July 3, 2021 was $1.4 billion. Capital expenditures (exclusive of DGD investments) of $126.1 million were made during the first six months of fiscal 2021, compared to $123.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $353.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $195.2 million for the same period in 2020. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $638.5 million for 2021, compared to $408.5 million on a year-to-date basis for 2020.

