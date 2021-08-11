

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Joe Biden is planning a virtual meeting with the leaders of companies, institutions, and businesses to promote vaccination as the Delta variant cases flood the hospitals.



According to a White House official, the president will have an online video meeting with the CEOs of United Airlines and Kaiser Permanente to promote vaccinations in their organization with more and more companies to follow suit. Apart from the CEOs, the president of Howard University and a business owner from South Carolina will also join the meeting.



Biden, as per the spokesperson, will dub them models for the private sector to boost the vaccination rate higher with the help of organizations and institutions.



United Airlines Holdings (UAL) had recently asked almost 67,000 of its employees to get vaccinated. Talking about the casualties of the virus, the CEO of the company, Scott Kirby, said that he has written 'dozens of condolence letters to the family members of United employees who have died from COVID-19.'



President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Randi Weingarten has expressed her opinion to make vaccination a mandate for teachers. Studies show that almost 90% of the teachers in the country are vaccinated.



President Biden has already made it mandatory for the federal employees to either get vaccinated or get tested on a regular basis. It is understood that he would want the same to be implemented in corporate offices as well.



The defense department was the latest department to make vaccination a must for every employee by mid-September.



The World Health Organization is calling the recent resurgence of the Delta variant as the 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' and the states with the lowest vaccination rates in the US stand testaments to the moniker. According to a study by the CDC, in a time frame from July 13 to August 9, unvaccinated people made up 97% of the delta variant cases.



Apart from encouraging the rest of the population who are yet to be inoculated, the government is also thinking of taking more severe measures, including withholding federal funds.



Multiple big names in the private sector have already made it necessary for the worker to get jabbed. Walmart, Tesco, Krogers, Macdonald's, and many more global brands have announced that they are offering either monetary compensation or other privileges for those who are getting vaccinated.



In the late end of July, Biden had asked the local governments to incentivize vaccination so that more and more people can be reached.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de