

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $10.73 billion, or $15.68 per share. This compares with $0.75 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $675 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $2.67 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $675 Mln. vs. $702 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.42 - $2.47 Bln



