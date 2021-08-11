Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit: Genau der richtige Zeitpunkt!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUW0 ISIN: US5860011098 Ticker-Symbol: 75Z 
Tradegate
09.08.21
08:43 Uhr
12,080 Euro
+0,120
+1,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,64011,08022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP
MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC12,080+1,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.