

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google (GOOG, GOOGL) employees who decided to work from home indefinitely might get a pay cut, according to an internal salary calculator obtained by Reuters.



The search giant's pay calculator allows employees see the effects of working remotely or moving offices.



For example, employees who previously traveled from Stamford, Connecticut to Google's Manhattan offices could see their salaries slashed by 15 percent if they opt to continue work from home without changing their addresses. However, employees who live within NYC's five boroughs and choose to work from home indefinitely would not see any pay cuts.



A Google spokesperson told Reuters: 'Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from.'



Google has supported work from home culture during the the pandemic and recently the company approved almost 10,000 employee requests to work remotely. The company has also pushed back its planned return-to-office date to October 18 COVID-19 cases continue to increase due to the Delta variant.



Facebook has also taken a similar stance and has said that some employees who continue working remotely in more affordable areas might face a pay cut.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

