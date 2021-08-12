Deal establishes immediate presence in France and Spain and provides further densification in the UK

In addition to bringing on Dija's team of industry veterans, Gopuff expands its European senior leadership team to drive international growth strategy

Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dija, a leading European delivery platform providing consumers daily essentials in minutes. Following Gopuff's recent acquisition of UK-based Fancy, after closing, this deal is expected to accelerate the company's international expansion by establishing an immediate presence in France and Spain and providing further densification in the UK.

"Combining Dija's team of industry veterans, extensive infrastructure, and local expertise will complement Gopuff's proprietary technology and unique customer experience, and advance our ability to scale rapidly as we create a leading platform in Europe," said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff SVP of Business. "Together, we will continue to innovate and define the Instant Needs economy across Europe and bring the category to more customers in the region."

Dija was founded in 2020 by delivery industry leaders Alberto Menolascina and Yusuf Saban and has continued to attract top talent across delivery, technology, logistics, and operations. Dija's experienced team of leaders has powered rapid expansion across the region: today, Dija operates dozens of micro-fulfillment centers across major metropolitan areas including London, Paris, Madrid, Valencia, and more.

"For the last eight years, Gopuff has been the market and category leader in the United States. Together, combined with our team's extensive experience of building and scaling food and delivery companies across Europe, we are perfectly positioned to lead the everyday essentials space in Europe and beyond," said Alberto Menolascina, Co-Founder CEO of Dija.

Through the acquisitions of Dija and Fancy, Gopuff plans to operate in three European countries with about 40 micro-fulfillment centers and 200 employees in the region, with additional plans for continued, rapid expansion.

After closing, Dija, which has a vertically integrated model similar to Gopuff, will continue to operate under the Dija name in the near-term as the two companies create an integration plan to enhance the customer experience across Europe and the UK.

The transaction is anticipated to close within 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

As Gopuff continues to grow its global presence and invest in the UK and Europe, the company has also brought on top talent to lead its strategic efforts internationally. This includes the appointments of Steven Harman, former Revolut Chief Operating Officer, as Senior Vice President of European Operations; and Alex Ootes, former VP of EU Category Management and Expansion at Amazon, as Vice President of European Category Management Product.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol and fresh made food in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 450 sites across North America and Europe, including nearly 300 micro-fulfillment centers and 185+ recently acquired BevMo! and Liquor Barn locations. To learn more, visit www.Gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About Dija

Founded by two former executives at Deliveroo, Dija delivers groceries and other household items in minutes. The company was founded in December 2020 and raised $20M seed funding from tier one investors, including Blossom Capital, Index Ventures and Creandum. To date, the company employs more than 100 people and is currently servicing customers in the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

