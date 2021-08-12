AAA mobile MMORPG 'MIR 4' will open in 170 countries on August 26.

Wemade Co., Ltd. is excited to announce the global grand opening of the AAA mobile MMORPG 'MIR 4' in 170 countries and 12 languages on August 26. Mobile MMORPG 'MIR 4' is the masterpiece of Wemade.

The global opening follows the successful completion of the four-day closed beta test (CBT), as of August 8. Player opinions gleaned from the CBT are being used to improve service quality. Advance reservations are available through Google Play Store, App Store, or through the official website.

Closed beta players were enthusiastic about the solid worldview and immersive game story, and also gave positive feedback on the perfect cross-play across mobile devices and PCs. Wemade will utilize opinions from CBT players to help stabilize global services.

MIR 4 embodies the mysterious and elegant beauty of the Orient in an MMORPG game. Unique features that have attracted keen interest from players include:

A high level of character customization, allowing players to fine-tune appearance

'Clan', enabling players to progress and grow together with other clan members

'Free Loot', allowing players to enjoy strategizing and competing to secure the treasure dropped from the field boss.

'Mystery', giving the ability to travel around continents and unravel the hidden stories of MIR 4

The global version applies blockchain technology NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and FT (Fungible Token); Players can experience blockchain technology through game characters and through black iron resources.

Pre-registration will continue until the official release date of August 26; all pre-registration applicants will be presented with a wealth of useful items that can be used in the game. Pre-register here for more details on this highly anticipated MMORPG.

