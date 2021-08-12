- (PLX AI) - K+S Q2 revenue EUR 664 million vs. estimate EUR 646 million
- • EBITDA of EUR 112 million significantly above previous year (Q2/2020: EUR 53 million)
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 700-800 million, up from between EUR 500 million and EUR 600 million previously
- • The sustained recovery of potash prices since the beginning of the year, above-average de-icing salt business, measures to streamline administration as well as the one-off gain associated with the closing of the REKS joint venture of about €200 million in the fourth quarter should lead to a significant improvement in EBITDA
