Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit: Genau der richtige Zeitpunkt!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 565970 ISIN: DE0005659700 Ticker-Symbol: EUZ 
Xetra
11.08.21
17:35 Uhr
121,00 Euro
+0,40
+0,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN-UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN-UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,60120,3008:37
118,80119,9008:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ECKERT & ZIEGLER
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN-UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN-UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG121,00+0,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.