

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that Frankfurt Airport or FRA severed about 2.85 million passengers in July 2021, an an increase of 115.8 percent from last year. However, the traffic figure was based on a low benchmark value recorded in July 2020, when traffic was down amid rising coronavirus infection rates.



In July 2021, low Covid-19 incidence levels and the increasing rate of vaccinations had a positive effect on demand - particularly for traditional holiday destinations. On some peak days, passenger numbers in Frankfurt reached about 60 percent of the pre-pandemic level.



Fraport noted that the busiest day in the reporting month was July 31, when some 126,000 passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport - the highest number of passengers recorded on a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic.



In July 2021, FRA's cargo throughput, which comprised airfreight and airmail, jumped by 30.0 percent year-on-year to 196,223 metric tons.



Aircraft movements climbed by 79.5 percent year-on-year to 27,591 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights rose by 68.5 percent to just under 1.7 million metric tons in July 2021.



