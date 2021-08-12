Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021
Gelegenheit: Genau der richtige Zeitpunkt!?
12.08.2021 | 08:04
Pan African Resources Plc - Wage Negotiations Successfully Concluded

Pan African Resources Plc - Wage Negotiations Successfully Concluded

PR Newswire

London, August 11

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES A MULTI YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT AT BARBERTON MINES

Pan African is pleased to announce that Barberton Mines Proprietary Limited ("Barberton Mines") has successfully concluded a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers ("NUM") ("the NUM Agreement") and a five-year wage agreement with the United Association of South Africa ("UASA") ("the UASA Agreement"). NUM and UASA represent the majority of employees at Barberton Mines.

The NUM Agreement provides for an average annual wage increase of approximately 5.6%, compound annually, for the bargaining unit over a three-year term, effective from 1 July 2021 and terminating on 30 June 2024.

The UASA Agreement, effective from 1 July 2021 and terminating on 30 June 2026, provides for the following:

  • Year 1 and 2 - an average annual increase of 5.0%
  • Year 3 - an average annual increase of 5.0% or the annual South African consumer price inflation rate ("CPI"), whichever is higher, capped at 6.0%
  • Year 4 and 5 - an average annual increase of 5.0% or CPI, whichever is higher, capped at 6%. The parties have, however, agreed to re-negotiate these increases in the event of CPI being lower than 4% or higher than 7.5%, for each of these two years.

Assuming, a CPI rate of 5.0% for the initial three-year period, the above mentioned wage increases will result in an average annual increase of approximately 5.4%, compound annually, for these bargaining units over the period.

Cobus Loots; Pan African CEO, commented:

"We are pleased with the outcome of the negotiations and commend the constructive spirit in which they were conducted."

Rosebank

12 August 2021

The information contained in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by Pan African Resources' auditors and is the responsibility of the directors of Pan African Resources.

For further information on Pan African Resources, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644		Ross Allister/Alexander Allen
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200		Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Hethen Hira
Pan African Resources PLC
Head: Investor Relations
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
