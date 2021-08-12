Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Declaration and Update on Future of the Company

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED







Acorn Income Fund Limited (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration and Update on Future of the Company

Dividend declaration

The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 5.75p per Ordinary Share, which is in line with the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 and also that of the first and second interim dividends for 2021.

Ex-Dividend Date 9 September 2021

Record Date10 September 2021

Payment Date30 September 2021

Dividend per Share: 5.75 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

Update on the future of the Company

Further to the Company's announcement on 17 May 2021, where the Board of the Company announced proposals to recommend the appointment of BMO Global Asset Management to manage the Company under a new Sustainable Global Equity Income investment strategy (the "BMO Proposal"), the Board has received further interest from managers regarding the future of the Company. Despite the Board continuing to believe that the BMO Proposal is an attractive investment proposition, after careful consideration of shareholder feedback the Board has concluded that an alternative proposal to the BMO Proposal may represent a more suitable proposition for the Company's shareholders.

Given the continued shareholder consultations and the review process of alternative proposals, the Company confirms that the Extraordinary and Annual General Meetings will not be held in August 2021 as previously expected. An announcement with further details on the future of the Company will be published as soon as practicable and expected to be no later than mid-September. Thereafter, the Company expects to publish a circular in relation to the Board's proposals for the future of the Company, including a notice convening the Extraordinary and Annual General Meetings.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors.