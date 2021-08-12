- (PLX AI) - Terveystalo Q2 revenue EUR 275.3 million vs. estimate EUR 276 million.
- • Q2 net income EUR 16.2 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.13
|Terveystalo Q2 Adjusted EBITA EUR 29.5 Million vs. Estimate EUR 34 Million
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo to become a manufacturer of software-based medical devices
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo Group Half-Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2021: Strong growth in revenue and profit compared to lockdown-influenced reference period
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo H1/2021 result webcast and conference call on 12 August 2021
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo owns 97.42 percent of Feelgood and closes the offer for Feelgood
