- (PLX AI) - LeoVegas Q2 revenue EUR 96.8 million vs. estimate EUR 100 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 9.8 million
|LeoVegas Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 10.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 10.3 Million
|LeoVegas' responsible gaming framework approved by eCogra
|LEOVEGAS' RESPONSIBLE GAMING FRAMEWORK ASSESSED AND REVIEWED BY ECOGRA
|LeoVegas Online Casino of the year 2021
|INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF LEOVEGAS SECOND QUARTER 2021
