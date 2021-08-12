

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK first quarterly GDP estimate for the second quarter, foreign trade and industrial production figures. The UK economy is forecast to grow 4.8 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a 1.6 percent drop in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency held steady against the greenback and the yen, it retreated against the franc and the euro.



The pound was worth 152.10 against the yen, 1.3869 against the greenback, 0.8468 against the euro and 1.2777 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de