Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June -2

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021 12-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021 LONDON, 12 August 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces its interim results for the period ended 30 June 2021. Financial highlights - Net Asset Value of £281.2 million (December 2020: £328.2 million); 214p per share (December 2020: 242p); a 12% decrease in NAV per share for the first six months of 2021 - Net downward portfolio revaluation of £32.5 million[1] in the period, predominantly due to volatility in the public portfolio - Gross Portfolio Value of £115.2 million (December 2020: £152.1 million), following significant realisations - Cash of £163.8 million (December 2020: £174.4 million); £27.6 million of capital deployed and £32.0 million of capital realised during the period - 24% IRR generated by the Gross Portfolio since inception in 2016 Operational and strategic progress -- Launched buyback programme of up to £25 million; £8 million of shares purchased during the period -- One new company added to the portfolio; Arix led the $152 million Series B financing for Pyxis Oncology, taking a 5.6% ownership stake -- Closed down Quench Bio after reviewing initial pre-clinical work, demonstrating disciplined approach to capital deployment and risk management -- Focus on improving corporate governance; CEO and Chairman roles split, with Peregrine Moncreiffe appointed as Chairman and Robert Lyne appointed as interim CEO and board director -- Mark Chin, appointed as Managing Director, adding significant expertise in early to late-stage venture investing -- Continued focus on building the investment team, adding new talent to deploy investment capital and manage the Company's existing portfolio Portfolio highlights Despite the challenges faced as a result of COVID-19, Arix portfolio companies continued to make strong clinical and operational progress during the period. Notably: -- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Pfizer, following strong Phase 2 clinical data from its lead product candidate, Fosmanogepix in invasive fungal infections -- Continued clinical progress in the portfolio with data readouts from Harpoon, Imara and Autolus and new trial initiations from LogicBio, Harpoon, Artios and Autolus -- Artios entered into a strategic collaboration with Novartis ($20 million upfront payment) and LogicBio entered into a strategic collaboration with CANbridge Pharmaceuticals ($10 million upfront payment) -- Arix portfolio companies have collectively raised over $690 million in 2021 putting them in a strong position to execute on their important clinical development programmes. - Autolus and Harpoon completed public offerings on Nasdaq during the period, raising approximately $130[2] million collectively - New portfolio company, Pyxis raised $152 million in a Series B financing during the period; Arix invested £10.8 million - Aura raised $80 million in a Series E financing during the period; Arix invested £1.3million - Artios raised $153m in a Series C financing post period end; Arix invested £6.3 million and continues to be the largest shareholder - Imara completed a $50 million public offering on Nasdaq post period end; Arix invested £5.8 million Outlook - Key anticipated milestones Data generated from our clinical pipeline will be a key driver of value and whilst clinical development is not without risk, and the recruitment of clinical trials globally has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, we have a number of portfolio companies approaching key milestones. In particular, we note the following anticipated milestones across our portfolio in H2 2021: -- Harpoon (8% of NAV) expects to report interim data from ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in ovarian and pancreatic cancer (HPN536), multiple myeloma (HPN217) and small cell lung cancer (HPN328). -- Artios (7% of NAV) expects to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study for its Pol-theta inhibitor (ART4215) for the treatment of PARP resistant cancers. -- Aura (4% of NAV) expects to report interim data from the dose escalation cohorts of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating suprachoroidal administration of AU-011 in patients with choroidal melanoma and twelve months data from its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating intravitreal administration of AU-011 in patients with choroidal melanoma. -- LogicBio (3% of NAV) expects to report interim data from its Phase 1/2 clinical study for LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia in paediatric patients. -- Imara (2% of NAV) expects to announce interim results from its ongoing Phase 2b clinical studies for IMR-687 in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. -- Autolus (1% of NAV) expects to report Phase 1 data in B cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and long term follow up Phase 1 data in adult acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) for AUTO1 (obe-cel). Autolus also expects to present Phase 1 data for AUTO1/22 in paediatric ALL and initiate Phase 1 clinical trials for its AUTO8 and allogeneic programmes. -- STipe Therapeutics (1% of NAV) expects to nominate a clinical development candidate. -- Atox Bio (1% of NAV) has been given a PDUFA date of 30 September 2021 by the FDA, which is the goal decision date on its new drug application for patients with necrotising soft tissue infection. Robert Lyne, Interim CEO of Arix, commented: "I am pleased that during the period Arix portfolio companies made strong progress with clinical data updates, new trial initiations and successful financing rounds by both our public and private portfolio companies. Collectively our companies have raised over $690 million in 2021, from a broad base of investors. We continued to expand the portfolio with the addition of Pyxis Oncology, where we led the Series B financing round, while exiting Amplyx, which was acquired by Pfizer in April 2021. "Whilst the volatility of public companies has impacted our financial performance during the period, our focus remains on the clinical progress of these businesses. This is what we believe will drive their value in the future. Importantly, these companies are well capitalised and therefore in a strong position to reach their important clinical milestones. "It is truly an exciting time in biotech, and we continue to see a strong pipeline of new investment opportunities across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Our focus is on building the team to identify these opportunities and support our existing portfolio. We believe our strong capital base and numerous expected value inflection points have the potential to drive transformative growth in our NAV, for the benefit of shareholders." All Financial Results materials are available on the Arix website. [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc +44 (0)20 7290 1050 ir@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Mary Clark, Manel Mateus +44 (0) 20 8078 4357 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com Chief Executive Statement Overview The first half of 2021 saw continued progress within our existing portfolio, with clinical data updates from Harpoon, Autolus and Imara and new trial initiations from LogicBio, Harpoon, Artios and Autolus. Collectively our companies have raised over $690 million in 2021, demonstrating their ability to attract capital from a broad base of investors and putting them in a strong position to execute their important clinical development programmes. We continued to expand the portfolio, with the addition of Pyxis Oncology, where we led the Series B financing round as part of the reinvestment of the significant cash proceeds we generated in 2020. During the period, the portfolio continued to mature, reaching a number of key milestones and moving us closer to the 2023 targets we set out in 2020. Notably, we achieved our second strategic exit with the sale of Amplyx to Pfizer in April 2021. Whilst the transaction resulted in only a small increase on our previous holding value, we are pleased that Amplyx is now well supported to develop its pipeline of novel treatments with the potential for new drugs to be approved in the future. Our focus remains on delivering significant returns to our shareholders through the growth of our Net Asset Value (NAV). Whilst this declined in the period, from £328 million or 242p per share at 31 December 2020 to £281 million or 214p per share at 30 June 2021, the decline was primarily driven by the combined impact of our share buyback programme and volatility in our public holdings. During the period, Gross Portfolio Value declined by £32.5 million (including £2.6 million FX loss), of which £26.2 million was due to unrealised movements in public portfolio companies. Of these positions, Imara recorded the largest decline reducing by £12 million during the period, with LogicBio and Autolus also

recording material declines in their holding values of £7 million and £5 million respectively. We continue to actively manage our listed holdings and reduce our positions where appropriate, whilst retaining, and in certain cases, building our positions, where we have conviction that we will see greater value in the future. Outside of the public portfolio, we took the decision to close down Quench Bio resulting in a write down of £7.5 million. This followed a review of initial preclinical work and is consistent with our disciplined approach to capital deployment and portfolio management. Despite these adjustments in our holding values during the period, we retain confidence in the portfolio and its ability to generate positive clinical progress which will translate into future growth in NAV. As part of our commitment to ensure that shareholders benefit from the growth in our NAV and the substantial cash which the business generated in 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme in March of this year. By 30 June 2021, we had deployed £8 million of the £25 million programme, purchasing 4,329,853 shares at a discount to NAV, thereby increasing the NAV per share by 7p. The first half of 2021 saw a period of shareholder engagement which resulted in significant changes to the composition of the Board. Naseem Amin, previously Executive Chairman, left the company and we welcomed the appointment of Peregrine Moncreiffe as an independent non-executive Chairman. I was also appointed to the Board at this time, alongside Maureen O'Connell and Isaac Kohlberg, with Trevor Jones stepping down at this year's Annual General Meeting. The newly reconstituted Board has worked quickly to review the composition of the investment team, following departures at the start of the year. This resulted in a number of changes being announced in June, including the return of Mark Chin as Managing Director. Mark led some of Arix's most successful investments to date and I am delighted that he has re-joined the team. With the support of the Board, Mark will be leading the investment team in managing and building our portfolio going forward. Portfolio Performance Despite the challenges faced with COVID-19, our companies have made strong clinical and operational progress during the first half of 2021, which is a testament to the strength of these businesses. Clinical Companies Harpoon Therapeutics (8% of NAV, 6.7% ownership stake) Harpoon (Nasdaq: HARP) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. In January 2021, Harpoon announced that its fourth T cell engager, HPN328, had entered a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as an investigational treatment of small cell lung cancer and other tumours associated with delta like ligand 3 (DLL3) expression. Additionally, Harpoon received Orphan Drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and successfully completely a public offering, raising approximately $115 million in gross proceeds. In June 2021, Harpoon presented interim data from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a trial for its lead programme, HPN424, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Interim data shows early clinical activity, with a manageable safety profile. Harpoon provided a further pipeline update on its four clinical stage programmes, noting that all four clinical programmes demonstrate half-life extension, target engagement and T cell activation. The company also notes that three TriTAC clinical programmes (HPN424, HPN536 and HPN328) have shown tumour size reductions or stable disease, and meaningful treatment duration. The company expects to announce further clinical data from these programmes in the second half of 2021. Artios Pharma (7 % of NAV, 8.8% ownership stake) Artios Pharma (Artios) is a leading independent DNA Damage Response company with a strong pipeline of novel cancer therapies in development with first-in-class potential. During the period, Artios continued to advance its world-leading DDR programmes, announcing the start of its first clinical trial of its small-molecule ATR inhibitor, ART0380, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumours. In April 2021, Artios entered into a collaboration with Novartis to identify DDR targets to use with Novartis' proprietary radioligand therapies with Artios receiving a $20 million up-front payment in addition to near term research funding to support the collaboration. Artios is eligible to receive up to $1.3 billion in discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones in addition to royalty payments. This partnership follows Artios' strategic collaboration with Merck ($30 million upfront, up to $860 million each in milestones for up to eight targets) announced in December 2020. Post period end, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Pol theta inhibitor, ART4215, enabling a Phase 1 clinical trial to be initiated in H2 2021. Additionally, Artios completed an oversubscribed Series C financing of $153 million, following strong interest from leading global healthcare investors. Arix invested $8.7 million (£6.3 million) in the financing to retain its position as the largest shareholder in Artios, with an 8.8% ownership stake on a fully diluted basis. Our continued investment in Artios reflects the strength of both the management team and the company's unique platform of novel DDR therapies, which have the potential to make a real impact to cancer patients. Aura Biosciences (4% of NAV, 5.6% ownership stake) Aura Biosciences (Aura) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a novel targeted oncology platform to develop a new standard of care across multiple cancer indications. Aura's proprietary platform enables targeting a broad range of solid tumours using Virus-Like Particles, or VLPs, that can be conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create Virus-Like Drug Conjugates, or VDCs. Aura's VDCs are largely agnostic to tumour type and can recognise a surface marker broadly expressed on many tumours. Aura is focusing its initial development of VDCs to treat tumours of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. AU-011, Aura's first VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved. Aura has completed a Phase 1b/2 trial using intravitreal administration that has demonstrated a statistically significant growth rate reduction in patients with prior active growth and high levels of tumour control with visual acuity preservation in a majority of patients using clinical endpoints agreed with FDA. This data supported advancement into a Phase 2 dose escalation study, where Aura is currently evaluating suprachoroidal, or SC, administration of AU-011. Aura plans to present initial data from this study at the end of 2021.In March 2021, Aura completed an oversubscribed Series E financing, following strong interest from leading global investors. Arix invested a further £1.8 million in the financing to retain a 5.6% ownership stake in Aura. At 30 June, Arix's stake was valued at £11.7m, reflecting a valuation increase of £1.2m in the period. Following the financing, Arix no longer retains a seat on Aura's Board. Additionally, David Johnson, CEO of former Arix portfolio company VelosBio (acquired by Merck for $2.75bn), was appointed as Chairman during the period. LogicBio Therapeutics (3% of NAV, 9.3% ownership stake) LogicBio (Nasdaq: LOGC) is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through to adulthood. During the period, LogicBio announced that the first patient has been dosed with LB-001, the company's investigational single-administration gene editing therapy based on its proprietary GeneRide platform, in the SUNRISE Phase 1/2 clinical trial in paediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia. LogicBio remains on track to announce an update on enrollment, dose escalation and age de-escalation in late 2021 and interim data by year-end 2021. Additionally, the company announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with CANbridge Pharmaceuticals and a research partnership with Daiichi Sankyo. Under the terms of the agreement with CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, LogicBio is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $10 million in addition to up to $591 million in option payments and milestones payments, as well as up to double-digit royalties on net sales. Imara (2% of NAV, 5.7% ownership stake) Imara (Nasdaq: IMRA) is developing IMR-687 for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia. During the period, Imara presented data from the Phase 2a clinical trial and its open label extension trial of IMR-687 in adults with SCD. Data indicate that that IMR-687 has a well-tolerated safety profile as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxyurea in both studies, with a lower annualised rate of vaso-occlusive crises. The company expects to announce interim results from its ongoing Phase 2b clinical trials in SCD and beta-thalassemia in H2 2021. Imara also recently completed preclinical research of IMR-687 in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, and is formulating a clinical development plan for IMR-687 in this indication. Post period end, Imara completed a public offering raising $50 million in gross proceeds. Arix invested a further $8.0 million (£5.8 million) in the offering to increase our holding to a stake of 9.0% in Imara. Mark Chin, Managing Director, continues his role as Board Director at Imara following the financing. Autolus Therapeutics (1% of NAV, 0.8% ownership stake)

