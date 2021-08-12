DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY
Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 12th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, is pleased to announce that the Company received its DTC eligibility.
Defence's common shares are now eligible for book entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (DTC), which facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of its common shares in the United States.
