Donnerstag, 12.08.2021
Gamechanger-News: Big, Big Deal!? “Im Gespräch mit Industriegiganten”
WKN: A14ZN9 ISIN: SE0007439443 
Tradegate
10.08.21
16:13 Uhr
19,000 Euro
+1,170
+6,56 %
PR Newswire
12.08.2021 | 08:52
Storytel appoints Alexis Gresoviac as Head of International Operations

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel today announced that Alexis Gresoviac is assuming the newly created position of Head of International Operations in the company's commercial organisation. In his new role, Alexis will be a key player in Storytel's business development and trajectory of global expansion. Alexis Gresoviac comes from a solid and entrepreneurial career in executive positions in the international gaming industry.

"I am very happy to welcome Alexis to Storytel's commercial team. His strategic mindset, end-user focus and operational excellence in leading truly innovative teams, makes him a perfect fit for the role," says Ingrid Bojner, Chief Commercial Officer at Storytel. "I am confident that his international experience of cutting edge product and business development in the highly creative gaming business, will be a great asset for our local country teams as Storytel continues to develop the most compelling and dynamic offering in a global audiotainment industry in rapid development and expansion."

Alexis Gresoviac has more than 15 years of leadership experience from influential global publishers of digital and social games. His track record from the gaming industry includes spearheading major product launches in roles such as Managing Director at Gameloft Japan, Managing Director at Blizzard Entertainment Korea, and most recently General Manager at the international mobile games developer and publisher Huuuge Games.

"I am thrilled to join Storytel's truly impressive journey on the booming audio market. Throughout my career I have been devoted to connecting captivating stories, characters and creators with global audiences of all generations through a compelling user experience. Storytel's commercial leaders and teams are the best in the book streaming business and I am really looking forward to working closely with them all," says Alexis Gresoviac.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Panas
Head Global Communications & PR
Tel: +46 70 186 52 90
Email: dan.panas@storytel.com

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700 000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel's streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, People's and Gummerus. Storytel operates in 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/storytel/r/storytel-appoints-alexis-gresoviac-head-of-international-operations,c3395335

© 2021 PR Newswire
