Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-News: Big, Big Deal!? “Im Gespräch mit Industriegiganten”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AE98 ISIN: GB00BYV81293 Ticker-Symbol: 1JS 
Frankfurt
12.08.21
08:21 Uhr
0,560 Euro
-0,015
-2,61 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5600,62010:06
Dow Jones News
12.08.2021 | 08:58
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Video Event | Shield Therapeutics plc - Investor Forum

DJ Hardman & Co Video Event | Shield Therapeutics plc - Investor Forum 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Video Event | Shield Therapeutics plc - Investor Forum 
12-Aug-2021 / 07:25 GMT/BST 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Video Event | Shield Therapeutics plc 
Investor Forum 
We are delighted to announce that Shield Therapeutics plc will be presenting at our next Investor Forum on Thursday 23 
September at 5:00pm. The Investor Forum connects investors with companies looking for capital. Each company will 
present for 10-15 minutes, followed by an opportunity for Q&A. 
The Forum is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https://hardman-co.com/p/ 
49CL-HU2/join-our-webinar 
Shield Therapeutics plc is a de-risked pharmaceutical company with a lead product, Feraccru/Accrufer, approved in 
Europe and the US for the treatment of iron deficiency in adults. Outside the US, the strategy is to use distribution 
and commercialisation partners in return for royalties and sales milestones. In the US, Shield has just started its own 
commercialisation programme. 
 
This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and 
progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in 
the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when 
registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after 
the event for those cannot attend the live presentation. 
 
Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-HU2/join-our-webinar 
To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. 
Our video events are designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate 
clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. 
Please click here to read the statement. 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' 
understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their 
sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise 
companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory 
services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly 
stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. 
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is 
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research 
Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated 
and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available 
to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional 
advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for 
the full disclaimer. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1225948 12-Aug-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225948&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 02:25 ET (06:25 GMT)

SHIELD THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.